2 more arrested in Las Vegas killing

Two more people have been arrested in the March slaying of a man shot while working on a vehicle at a Las Vegas Valley apartment complex parking lot.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Police said last week that Steven Arenas, 16, was charged with murder in the killing of Brett Addona, 26, of Las Vegas, on March 14. Clark County Detention Center records now show that two more people have been arrested in the case. Eduardo Martinez, 17, and Hugo Martinez Lopez, 19, were each booked at the Southern Nevada jail Monday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder with use of a deadly weapon. Arenas faces identical charges.

Police said Addona was working on a vehicle in the parking lot in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, when three men approached him shortly after 7 p.m. An argument broke out and Addona was shot multiple times, police said.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.