2 people found dead in south Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 4:59 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people were found dead in a home Tuesday afternoon in the south Las Vegas, police said.

At about 3:30 p.m., a person called 911 after finding two adults dead inside a residence in the 7600 block of Constellation Street, near Eastern Avenue and Robindale Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A homicide investigation is ongoing, according Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

