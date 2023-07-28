2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas
The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Cambridge Street.
Two people were shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.
The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Cambridge Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.
He said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died. The second person was in critical but stable condition as of 11:25 p.m.
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.