95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2023 - 11:32 pm
 
A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a crash, Thursday, July 13, 20 ...
A minor is suspected of speeding through a red light and causing a crash, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas that sent nine people to the hospital, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Cambridge Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

He said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died. The second person was in critical but stable condition as of 11:25 p.m.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
Where are the majority of new Nevada residents moving from?
3
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
Tribal nation with over $100M of land on the Strip faces criticism back home
4
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
Boozy adult miniature golf venue Swingers to open on the Strip
5
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Steve Wynn’s career in gaming officially comes to an end
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CARTOON: Creating and exploiting divisions
CARTOON: Creating and exploiting divisions
LETTER: Biden should not run again
LETTER: Biden should not run again
LETTER: Small town or big town …
LETTER: Small town or big town …
CARTOONS: And Trump’s still not dead yet
CARTOONS: And Trump’s still not dead yet
LETTER: Las Vegas’s big water users should quit whining about new fee
LETTER: Las Vegas’s big water users should quit whining about new fee
EDITORIAL: Pols tinker on the edges when it comes to rising tuition
EDITORIAL: Pols tinker on the edges when it comes to rising tuition