2 shot, 1 fatally, in central Las Vegas

Two people were shot, one fatally, in central Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Desert Inn Road and Cambridge Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

He said officers responded to a report of a person shot and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital where one died. The second person was in critical but stable condition as of 11:25 p.m.

No further information was available.

