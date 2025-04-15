74°F
Homicides

2 shot, killed after altercation in business parking lot in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2025 - 8:40 am
 
Updated April 15, 2025 - 8:54 am

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in a weekend shooting that left two dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives learned that the victims were leaving a party at a banquet hall.

At some point, according to police, a verbal altercation occurred and a man, later identified as Julio Bautista-Martinez, 24, allegedly shot the victims.

Authorities said Bautista-Martinez fled the scene but was later taken into custody and booked in the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

