Homicides

2 suspects arrested in connection with Boulder City ‘follow-home’ robbery, death

(Boulder City Police Department)
(Boulder City Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2024 - 9:18 pm
 

Two suspects were arrested last month on suspicion of a 2021 “follow-home” robbery in Boulder City that resulted in injuries and eventually death of a woman.

In October 2021, a Boulder City woman was robbed of her purse and fell to the ground, suffering severe head injuries, according to a police news release.

The victim died from her injuries in December 2021. The Clark County coroner’s office later ruled the death a homicide.

Boulder City detectives served numerous search warrants that eventually led to the identification of two suspects, both residents of Antioch, California.

Open murder warrants for both suspects were obtained in February. One suspect was arrested March 18 by the Portland Police Bureau in Portland, Oregon. That suspect is being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on the murder warrant and is awaiting extradition.

The second suspect was arrested March 19 in Contra Costa County, California, by a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and was extradited to Las Vegas on March 30.

Boulder City police did not provide names of the accused or the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

