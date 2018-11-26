2 suspects sought in fatal shooting in southeast Las Vegas

The victim in a fatal shooting last week in southeast Las Vegas has been identified.

(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jesus Montiel, 24, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

About 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 20, Montiel called 911 to report that he had been shot on a trail near a wash on the 3100 block of S. Mojave Road, near Desert Inn Road. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that did not initially appear to be life-threatening, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

He died of his injuries on Thanksgiving Day.

Investigation into the shooting indicated that the victim was walking in the wash area when he was approached by two males. The suspects engaged the victim in a short conversation, then one shot the victim, according to a news release. Montiel called 911 and advised that the suspects fled north through the wash after the shooting.

The suspects were described as two Hispanic male adults in their early 20s, who were last seen wearing dark clothing, according to Las Vegas Metro. The suspects remain unidentified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Mia Sims at msims@ reviewjournal.com . Follow @ miasims___ on Twitter.

3200 block of S. Mojave Road, las vegas, nv