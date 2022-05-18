2 suspects sought in killing from robbery

While collaboration between both agencies is common, the FBI’s public involvement in a Las Vegas murder case is rare.

The FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department discuss an unsolved killing and robbery. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer addresses the media about suspects wanted in a fatal shooting at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson listens as Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer addresses the media about suspects wanted in a fatal shooting at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer addresses the media about suspects wanted in a fatal shooting at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson addresses the media about suspects wanted in a fatal shooting at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Images of suspects wanted in a fatal shooting during a press conference with the FBI at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas police identified two of three suspects wanted in a fatal shooting during a targeted robbery in a southwest valley home in March.

Christine Schultz and Michael Overton, both wanted on counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery and burglary, might have fled the valley, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Wednesday morning.

Spencer said that the afternoon of March 25, Schultz had visited Natalie Manduley, 24, at the home she shared with her boyfriend in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, near

South Torrey Pines Drive and West Robindale Road, Spencer said.

At some point during the visit, Schultz, who had allegedly planned a robbery at the house, called three people to the house, Spencer said.

After the three armed accomplices arrived, Manduley grabbed her own gun and got into a shootout with one of them, Spencer said.

The suspects ransacked the house, possibly searching for high-end jewelry Manduley’s boyfriend owned, Spencer said.

But during the robbery, Kamari Oliver, 18, took off without the three other alleged robbers, Spencer said.

Around the same time, Manduley’s boyfriend was arriving home when he saw Oliver run outside and jump into a Mercedes Benz, Spencer said.

The victim’s boyfriend rammed Oliver, causing him to crash, and prompting Oliver to allegedly shoot at the man, Spencer has said.

Oliver fled, and was identified because police found homework with his name in the crashed car, according to his arrest report.

Metro and the FBI, which is assisting, have not been able to identify the third gunman, Spencer said.

The agencies offered a $20,000 reward for those who lead investigators to those responsible for the killing, the FBI said in a news release

While collaboration between both agencies is common, the FBI’s public involvement in a Las Vegas murder case is rare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

