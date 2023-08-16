89°F
Homicides

2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 8:14 am
 
Updated August 16, 2023 - 8:22 am
Hector Paramo-Cervantes, left, and Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police detectives arrested two teens Tuesday in connection with two separate killings, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a Wednesday statement.

Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Kristopher Cisneros, 17. Cisneros was found on May 29 on the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, North Las Vegas police said at the time.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Cisneros died the next day from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Details on how Paramo-Cervantes was tied to the killing were not immediately available.

In the second killing, which North Las Vegas police did not disclose until Wednesday, a 20-year-old was shot Friday and died Sunday.

The man was shot multiple times and found around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 11 inside a business on the 5700 block of Losee Road.

The suspected shooter ran off, but police said Aulijah Muhamad-Leavelle, 18, was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas home.

The man who was shot was not immediately identified by the coroner’s office.

Jail records for the men had not been posted as of Wednesday morning, but police said they were both booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on murder charges.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

