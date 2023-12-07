2 UNLV professors ID’d as fatal shooting victims

A day after an on-campus shooting at UNLV left the gunman and three victims dead, two professors have been identified as victims.

SWAT is seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ChanJan “Jerry” Chang (UNLV)

Patricia Navarro Velez (UNLV)

ChanJan “Jerry” Chang, a professor of management information systems at UNLV’s Lee Business school, and Patricia Navarro Velez, an assistant professor in the accounting department, were among those killed.

Chang, a Henderson resident, was 64, and Navarro Velez, a Las Vegas resident, was 39, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Navarro Velez was a mother of four, said Dalmid Correa, her former professor at the University of Puerto Rico, Ponce. Navarro Velez was from Puerto Rico and had been teaching at UNLV for multiple years, according to Correa, who said she had communicated with the woman’s family.

On Thursday, a woman answering a call at a number associated with Chang’s property in public records said Chang had been shot and killed. The woman confirmed her name, which matched records associated with Chang’s residence.

Chang’s office is listed on UNLV’s website as being located in the 300 level of Beam Hall. Chang has worked at UNLV since 2001, holding his latest professor title since 2014, according to the university.

According to the coroner’s office, Chang died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Navarro Velez died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“The third victim has been identified and the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner is working to identify the Legal Next of Kin,” the county said in a statement.

