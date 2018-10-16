2 victims of triple homicide near North Las Vegas identified

On Tuesday afternoon, a handful of loved ones gathered to support one another after Susan Nash and two of her adult children were killed in a shooting Sunday near North Las Vegas.

Friends and family come together Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, during a vigil to mourn the loss of three people killed Sunday night, Oct. 14, during a shooting at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 7-Eleven employee shows a photo Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, of who she said are victims of a triple homicide Sunday night near the store at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas. The employee, who identified them at the mother Susan, son Tae and daughter Naene, said the family frequented the store. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 7-Eleven employee, right, comforts a woman Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, who was identified as the sister of a triple homicide Sunday night near the store at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street in North Las Vegas. The employee said the three victims frequented the store. Employees are collecting money for the family. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

De'Angelo Nash, left, and his brother De'Andre speak, while holding photographs of their family, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 , 2018, about the loss of their three family members who were killed in a parking lot at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street last Sunday night in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Branden Bell, left, and his brother De'Angelo Nash speak on Tuesday, Oct. 16 , 2018, about the loss of their three family members who were killed in a parking lot at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street last Sunday night in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Branden Bell, left, weeps as he speaks with his brothers De'Angelo Nash, center, and De'Andre on Tuesday, Oct. 16 , 2018, about the loss of their three family members who were killed in a parking lot at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street last Sunday night in Las Vegas. The two brothers are holding photographs of their family during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The single-story house sits in a neighborhood across the street from where three of its residents were killed this weekend.

It’s a household where anyone was welcome, as long as the woman running the house — “everybody’s mom” Susan Nash — trusted you, her son De’Angelo Nash said Tuesday.

The house near Simmons Street and West Lake Mead Boulevard had hosted hundreds of people in the roughly 20 years Nash’s family has lived there, her other son, De’Andre Nash, said. Growing up, the family often shared their rooms or their beds with those their mom would take in, he said.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the house hosted a handful of loved ones who gathered inside to support one another after Susan Nash and two of her adult children were killed in a shooting in a parking lot across the street from their neighborhood Sunday.

Nash, 52, was the mother to her four children as well as other family, her neighborhood and the students at Desert Pines High School, where she worked as a special education teacher’s aide and was a recognizable face to many who worked there, loved ones said.

“Wherever she went, she was somebody’s mom,” De’Angelo Nash said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified Susan Nash’s daughter as Dejona’e Nash, 20, and her son as Deonte’ Nash, 31, of North Las Vegas.

Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Vases with flowers lined the interior of their house Tuesday afternoon, while mourning wreaths displayed at a vigil Monday evening now sat in the corner of the living space by the back door.

The surviving Nash brothers sat in the living room along a low wall decorated with a few vases. They occasionally took sips from red plastic cups as they spoke about their family, remembering the loved ones whose lives were taken Sunday.

They asked people to donate to a GoFundMe page to help support their burial costs and help the family keep the house.

“My momma was a queen. My sister was a princess. They need to go out that way,” De’Andre Nash said. “My big brother was a king.”

His big brother, 31, would poke his siblings and do anything he could to make them laugh or smile, De’Andre Nash said. He would walk around the house with his ear buds in and sing along to a song that nobody else could hear. He was a much better dancer than singer, but that wouldn’t stop him from singing songs “word for word,” De’Angelo Nash said.

And he loved animals, his brothers said, to the point where he’d had “over 200” animals — including dogs, fish, birds, lizards, a snake and a rabbit — during the years they lived on Rejoice Street. He wanted to get a crocodile, but his mom wouldn’t let him, his brothers said.

“He was our Doctor Doolittle,” De’Angelo Nash said.

De’Andre Nash’s 8-year-old son, De’Anthony, said losing his grandmother has left him feeling “horribly sad.” His grandma took them shopping for Halloween toys and candy last month, he said. And their uncle let them play with his many pets, including his dog Jamaica and his iguana.

His aunt took them to her job at a Burger King and let them have free chocolate and vanilla ice cream, De’Anthony recalled.

The brothers called their late sister “Nae Nae.”

Tears ran down their cheeks when asked about her. They took a moment to collect themselves.

De’Angelo Nash spoke first.

“That was my baby,” he said.

Their 20-year-old sister was raised with her three brothers, and was a strong woman who stood up for herself and her family, De’Andre Nash said. She was raising a baby girl, Beautiful, that she gave birth to earlier this year, family friend Phantasia Mack said.

She would often make breakfast for the family and anybody else under the roof, the brothers said. She’d try to cook “anything” and would keep trying until she got it right, they said.

“Even if she couldn’t do it, she was trying,” De’Andre Nash said.

The young mother had no problem telling her older brothers to “move, bro,” he said while making a shoving motion with his arm. She got that from her mom, with whom she shared a birthday, De’Andre Nash said.

She would have turned 21 this December. De’Andre Nash and his mother were planning a party.

“My little sister was something else, man,” he said, wiping an eye with his hand.

The father of her child was also shot Sunday, but he was taken to University Medical Center with survivable injuries.

The family knows little of what happened that night other than what the detectives have told them, Mack said. Family members, who had been at a nearby Dotty’s, were shot in the parking lot by a man who fled in a car, Mack said.

“We don’t know him. We don’t even know who it is,” she said.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said detectives had developed a few leads on a possible shooter but hadn’t made any arrests as of Tuesday evening.

“We’re just giving the detectives the chance to work that before they’re ready to put something out to the public,” Patty said.

In the meantime, he encouraged anybody with information to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, Las Vegas, Nevada