2 women charged in Strip killing, robbery, police say

Erika Covington, left, and Arionna Taylor (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was found shot dead in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room and two women were arrested, police said Wednesday.

Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, both 20, were arrested Wednesday and booked on charges of murder and robbery, according to a statetement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting after the unidentified man was found around 11:30 a.m. Monday in a hotel room on the 3500 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Investigators learned that the man had entered a hotel room with the two women, “who fled a few minutes later with the victim’s property,” police said.

Police did not name the hotel where the killing occurred. Caesars Palace, The Linq Hotel, the Flamingo and The Cromwell all share the 3500 block.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not immediately identified the man as of Wednesday morning.

Both women are being held without bail and expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

