Homicides

2 women killed in NLV shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 9:24 am
 
A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two women were found shot to death Tuesday morning in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, according to police.

Gunshots were fired about 6:40 a.m. in the 2000 block of McCarran Street, near Losee Road and Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas police wrote in a news release.

Police said officers found two women who had died at the scene from “apparent gunshot wounds.”

Homicide detectives were investigating, although police did not release any information about the possible shooter.

“This investigation is still in the preliminary stages however detectives believe this was an isolated incident,” police said.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

