2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas

The shooting occurred Sunday night near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, police said.

Two women were shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women were shot, one fatally, on Sunday night in northeast Las Vegas, police said two days after the killing.

The women were found shot in the 4300 block of Holden Street, near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, at 11:45 p.m. One woman died at the scene and the other was taken to University Medical Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department statement released Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon the Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the woman who died.

