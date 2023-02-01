2 women strangled in 2 days, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Wednesday that two women were strangled in their bedrooms over the weekend.

Yanet Rivera, 41, was found Saturday morning dead in her bedroom on the 3800 block of Mapleview Court, near South Tenaya Way and West Twain Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a house on the street around 9 a.m., when a person called 911 to say a woman was dead. Detectives suspected foul play, but police would not immediately say how she died.

On Sunday morning, Shirley Williams, 56, was found dead in her bedroom, on the 400 block of Edgeford Place, near Pennwood Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

Police were called to the woman’s apartment at 10 a.m. after a report of a dead body. Homicide detectives took over the investigation after police suspected foul play, Metro said in a statement.

Both Las Vegas residents died by strangulation, the coroner’s office ruled. Rivera also choked on a foreign object.

The homes are less than 5 miles apart in the southwest valley, but a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday that the deaths were not related.

No arrests have been made in either case, and police did not immediately provide a motive or suspect description.

