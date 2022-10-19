2-year-old beaten to death, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Wednesday that a 2-year-old boy was beaten to death in a homicide last week.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, 3186 South Maryland Parkway, in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kayden Boykin died just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from blunt force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide.

A report from the Department of Family Services said the boy was brought to the hospital on Oct. 12 in physical distress with multiple injuries.

The family had no prior history with Child Protective Services.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately provide further details on the killing and it was unclear if any arrests had been made.

