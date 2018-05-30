2-year-old dies in shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A 2-year-old was shot to death late Wednesday morning in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

A 2-year-old was shot to death late Wednesday morning in the northeast valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called just after 11:50 a.m. about the shooting on the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, near Las Vegas Boulevard North, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Medical personnel pronounced the baby dead at the scene. Metro homicide investigators are on their way, Meltzer said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard, las vegas, nv