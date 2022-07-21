2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says

Keshaughn Robinson (Metropolitan Police Department)

The 2-year-old daughter of a man who was fatally shot last week in east Las Vegas was also struck by gunfire, police said.

Around 9 p.m. on July 12, the shooting suspect, 16-year-old Keshaughn Robinson, a 19-year-old and two minors had climbed onto a wall connecting 4764 San Sebastian Ave. and 4765 Monterrey Ave., near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Robinson fell into the backyard of the Monterrey home, owned by Rodney Saltzman, 48.

Saltzman walked out to his backyard while holding his 2-year-old and confronted Robinson and grabbed the hood of his sweatshirt. After Saltzman let go and turned his back, the report said, Robinson shot at Saltzman four or five times, killing him and striking the girl’s foot.

Police said Saltzman was unarmed. His daughter was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers who arrived in the area saw a red Nissan Sentra leave San Sebastian with several people inside and a Lyft sticker in the rear window. Police stopped the car at a gas station on East Flamingo Road and the passengers fled, according to the report.

The Lyft driver told police he was picking up four people from 4764 San Sebastian Ave. Police later identified the passengers as Robinson and the three teenagers.

All four were taken into custody, and Robinson was later charged with murder, battery with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Aug. 16.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.