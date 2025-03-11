69°F
20 charged in Ely Prison killings, Nevada AG announces

Officials say several inmates are dead and others have been transported for medical treatment a ...
Officials say several inmates are dead and others have been transported for medical treatment as a result of an “altercation” at the prison Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2025 - 2:28 pm
 

Twenty people have been charged with murder in the 2024 killings of three inmates at a Nevada prison, according to the attorney general’s office.

Attorney General Aaron Ford said that on March 5 his office made its final arrest against those charged in the slayings and injuring five others at Ely State Prison during a fight on July 30.

The defendants have been charged with multiple counts, including three counts of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon with intent to promote or assist a criminal gang and five counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon with intent to promote or assist a criminal gang, Ford’s office said in a news release.

“The pursuit of justice does not stop at the prison gates, and those responsible for the deaths of the three inmates at Ely State Prison will be held accountable,” Ford said in the release. “We remain committed to ensuring that violence and misconduct within our state correctional system are met with the full force of the law.”

The release also stated that the case is being investigated by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan, Sparks and Reno police departments, as well as the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the investigation.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

