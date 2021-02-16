55°F
Homicides

20-year-old arrested in fatal shooting in January in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2021 - 8:02 am
 
Gemonte Kirkland (North Las Vegas Police Department)
North Las Vegas police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in the Jan. 15 slaying of a teen in the city.

Gemonte Kirkland is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and battery in the killing of Samaj Holmes, 18. Holmes was found in a car with a woman, who also had been shot, after the vehicle had crashed into a home near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

The woman survived but Holmes died at University Medical Center the following day. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not immediately provide details about how they connected Kirkland to the crime or identify a suspected motive.

