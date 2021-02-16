20-year-old arrested in fatal shooting in January in North Las Vegas

Gemonte Kirkland is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and battery in the killing of Samaj Holmes, 18.

North Las Vegas police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in the Jan. 15 slaying of a teen in the city.

Gemonte Kirkland is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy and battery in the killing of Samaj Holmes, 18. Holmes was found in a car with a woman, who also had been shot, after the vehicle had crashed into a home near Washburn Road and Goldfield Street.

The woman survived but Holmes died at University Medical Center the following day. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Police did not immediately provide details about how they connected Kirkland to the crime or identify a suspected motive.

