20-year-old dies after stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, the man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 20-year-old man died after being stabbed Saturday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

At around 4 a.m., the man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with a stab wound to the chest. He died at the hospital, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price.

Price said the North Las Vegas Police Department was investigating the homicide but found that the crime scene was in a parking lot in Metro’s jurisdiction, near Pecos Road and Osage Avenue.

“North Las Vegas gave us a full brief and they are going to assist with the remainder of the investigation,” Price said late Saturday.

He said Las Vegas police believe the stabbing was the result of an altercation. No one was in custody late Saturday.

“We don’t have much to go on as of now,” Price said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.