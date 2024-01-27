20-year-old man jailed in fatal stabbing Friday morning

Las Vegas police said a man stabbed a woman east of the Strip.

A suspect accused in a fatal stabbing Friday morning in a neighborhood east of the Strip has been identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man stabbed a woman about 10:45 a.m. during a sidewalk quarrel in the 3700 block of Palos Verdes Street, near Twain Avenue.

The victim died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center while the suspect was taken into custody at a nearby apartment, homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Booking and jail logs show that Hassan Howard, 20, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder.

A judge didn’t set bail during a court hearing Saturday, records show. Howard’s nextappearance was slated for Tuesday morning.

Police did not disclose Howard’s possible connection to the victim, who will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

