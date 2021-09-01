90°F
Homicides

21-year-old found dead in Summerlin desert area identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2021 - 6:40 pm
 
Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane in ...
Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane in ...
Police investigate a homicide Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, near Alta Drive and Springbough Lane in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A person found dead in a Summerlin desert area on Saturday has been identified as a 21-year-old man.

Ronald Munoz died of gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Munoz was found after police were called to a desert area near Alta Drive and Cross Bridge Road, Lt. David Valenta said. Construction workers found Munoz as they were arriving to work.

“We don’t believe that (the body) had been out here extremely long, based on the preliminary investigation,” Valenta said.

Few people frequent the residential streets near where the body was found, although it is popular with hikers. The desert lot where he was found is mainly used to store construction equipment, Valenta said.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

