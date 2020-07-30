22-year-old arrested in double homicide in central Las Vegas

A 22-year-old man faces two murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and woman early Wednesday in the central valley, according to police records.

Police detectives investigate a double homicide in the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue near McWilliams Avenue in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man and woman early Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to Clark County Detention Center booking logs, Brian Dewakuku was arrested the same day on suspicion of murder in connection with the killings.

Residents reported hearing gunshots about 12:30 a.m. on the 700 block of North Eastern Avenue, north of Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Sgt. Jon Scott said at the time.

When police arrived, they found a silver SUV that had struck a wall, with a man dead behind the steering wheel from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened on the nearby McWilliams Avenue.

“The victims and suspect had a conversation and as the victims drove away, the suspect fired several rounds striking them,” police said. “The victim’s vehicle continued to drive forward until it collided into a wall.”

The shooter ran from the scene before police arrived. The man and woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their families have been notified.

Dewakuku remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday without bail, jail records show. He faces two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, and he was due to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.