22-year-old arrested in shooting death of mother’s boyfriend

An arrest report released Tuesday detailed a previously unpublicized homicide in North Las Vegas that led to the arrest of 22-year-old Brandon Welch.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man was arrested by North Las Vegas police on Sept. 17 in connection with the previously undisclosed killing of his mother’s boyfriend, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

About 2 a.m. Sept. 17, a woman called police to report that her son, Brandon Welch, had shot her boyfriend, according to Welch’s arrest report. When North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived at the home, they found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the man as 48-year-old Roy Andrew Logan, of Las Vegas. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds of the torso.

He died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The shooting happened at a home on the 6000 block of North Thornton Street, near Pecos Road and Tropical Parkway, police spokesman Alex Cuevas said in an email Tuesday. He said the homicide was not initially publicized because of a “miscommunication” the day of the shooting.

Welch’s mother told police that her son, who lives with her, began arguing with her and “brandished a pistol,” which he claimed was a BB gun, the report said.

The woman tried to convince Welch to go to a hospital, because he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and she believed he was “having an episode,” the report said.

She called her boyfriend, who had a “good relationship” with Welch, to help him take her son to the hospital, the report said. Welch came outside the home but then began arguing with Logan.

During the argument, someone “slapped Brandon in the face,” and his mother told police she heard two gunshots and saw Logan fall to the ground, the report said.

About 12:20 p.m., officers were called to a neighbor’s home after a report of someone climbing over a fence. Police then found Welch in the backyard, and he was arrested without incident.

During an interview, Welch told police he shot Logan because he was punching him in the face, although Welch had “no visible injuries,” the report said.

Police determined that five days before Logan was killed, Welch bought the pistol believed to have been used in the shooting.

Welch was initially taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, but he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 23, jail records show. He faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon, and he remained in jail Tuesday without bail.

He is due to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 8, court records show.

