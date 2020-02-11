22-year-old jailed in fatal stabbing in North Las Vegas

Juan Dolores, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man on Friday, North Las Vegas police said.

Juan Dolores (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal stabbing last week.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Juan Dolores about 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. Dolores faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old on Friday, police said.

Just after 12:05 a.m., police were called to the 2800 block of Dogwood Avenue, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North. When officers arrived they found the 41-year-old suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The man died at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined that the man died after a fight with another man in the backyard of a home. Police have said the victim knew the suspect.

North Las Vegas police, with the help of the FBI’s multi-agency Criminal Apprehension Team, arrested Dolores in the southeast valley on the 5000 block of Boulder Highway, police said. He remained in the Las Vegas City Jail on Tuesday morning after a judge set a $1 million bail, court records show.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

