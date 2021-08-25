94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Homicides

22-year-old man killed in Sunday central Las Vegas shooting ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 11:08 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death on Sunday in central Las Vegas.

He was Joseph Harrison, 22. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, after a report of a shooting Sunday night.

Officers found Harrison in an alley, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Moufassa Haulcy, 25, was arrested on Monday and is facing a murder and conspiracy charge, according to jail records.

It was unclear how police identified Haulcy as a suspect. He has a court appearance set for Thursday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
2
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
3
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
4
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
Jury awards $38.8M to family in Republic Services wrongful death trial
5
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST