22-year-old man killed in Sunday central Las Vegas shooting ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot to death on Sunday in central Las Vegas.

He was Joseph Harrison, 22. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called to the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle, near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, after a report of a shooting Sunday night.

Officers found Harrison in an alley, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Moufassa Haulcy, 25, was arrested on Monday and is facing a murder and conspiracy charge, according to jail records.

It was unclear how police identified Haulcy as a suspect. He has a court appearance set for Thursday.

