23-year-old man arrested in Arizona following Las Vegas homicide

A man was taken into custody early Friday morning in Arizona following a homicide that happened in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Las Vegas police respond to a homicide off Naco Court as seen from Paseo Del Prado near Sahara Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Steven Flores was arrested in Dolan Springs, Arizona, and booked into the Mohave County Jail shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office representative.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Flores has been charged with one count of open murder following the death of Marisela Rodriguez, 26.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Rodriquez died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck. Police were called to a residence in the northeast valley — a home in the 2100 block of Naco Court — just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The person reporting said he found a body in one of the bedrooms of his home, where a house party had taken place the night before.

A Metropolitan Police Department news release Friday said Flores had been identified as “the suspect” in the murder investigation. The release said Flores faces extradition to Las Vegas.

An arrest warrant for Flores was issued Thursday. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SWAT unit assisted with the arrest of Flores.

