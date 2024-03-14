23-year-old victim ID’d in North Las Vegas killing
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old man who died Tuesday near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street.
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old man shot to death Tuesday in North Las Vegas.
At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Carey Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a car, near Carey and Commerce Street, that had crashed and the driver inside suffering from gunshot wounds.
Darreal Biddle-Bennett died at the scene, according to the coroner.
As of Thursday morning, no arrest had been made.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.