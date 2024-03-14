51°F
Homicides

23-year-old victim ID’d in North Las Vegas killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2024 - 9:50 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old man shot to death Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Carey Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers found a car, near Carey and Commerce Street, that had crashed and the driver inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Darreal Biddle-Bennett died at the scene, according to the coroner.

As of Thursday morning, no arrest had been made.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

