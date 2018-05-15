24-year-old man shot, killed in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive.

May 15, 2018 - 1:18 am

North Las Vegas police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old man on Monday night. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Monday night at an apartment complex on the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the complex. Police received a call about the shooting around 11:30 p.m.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died, Patty said.

Patty said the shooting did not appear to be random. Police are looking for the shooter, who remains at-large.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.