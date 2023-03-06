25-year-old facing murder charge in backyard killing

Las Vegas police said they identified the man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in November 2021.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police identified a 25-year-old man as a suspect in a November 2021 homicide, according to a statement released Monday.

Clayton Perkins is expected to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder and conspiracy, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Perkins is suspected of fatally shooting Joel Damian-Marin, 48, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Damian-Marin heard dogs barking and went to the backyard of his house on the 3300 block of Denali Preserve, where he was shot in the torso, authorities said at the time.

Perkins was booked Saturday afternoon into the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of obstructing a police officer, according to jail records. He is scheduled for a hearing Monday afternoon related to the misdemeanor.

Police did not immediately provide details on how Perkins was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

