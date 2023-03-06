58°F
Homicides

25-year-old facing murder charge in backyard killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2023 - 12:41 pm
 
Police identified a 25-year-old man as a suspect in a November 2021 homicide, according to a statement released Monday.

Clayton Perkins is expected to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder and conspiracy, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro said Perkins is suspected of fatally shooting Joel Damian-Marin, 48, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Damian-Marin heard dogs barking and went to the backyard of his house on the 3300 block of Denali Preserve, where he was shot in the torso, authorities said at the time.

Perkins was booked Saturday afternoon into the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of obstructing a police officer, according to jail records. He is scheduled for a hearing Monday afternoon related to the misdemeanor.

Police did not immediately provide details on how Perkins was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

