2nd man arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting of 17-year-old

North Las Vegas police arrested a second man in connection with a February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

John Caver (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police arrested a second man in connection with a February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

John Caver, 28, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

Officers were initially called Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m. to East Webb Avenue and Davis Place after reports of a shooting and found three men with injuries, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas.All three were taken to University Medical Center, where one of the men died.

The Clark County coroner’s office later identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mekhi Clark. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Dean Coleman, 24, was arrested March 16 in connection with the shooting, which an arrest report indicated was gang-related.

Police said surveillance footage showed Coleman, 24, with another man parked outside of an apartment before running up to a group of people and opening fire, according to the report.

“Dean Coleman is a known Piru Blood and HTO gang member,” the report said, noting that the founder of the HTO gang was killed by a GPK member at a party on Jan. 1.

Coleman is being held without bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 18.

It remained unclear Tuesday how Caver was tied to the shooting. Caver is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing April 6.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.