2nd person arrested in connection to northeast valley shooting

David Lynn Coulson, Sr. was arrested Sunday in Los Angeles in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month.

A second person has been arrested in connection to a northeast valley homicide stemming from a physical altercation earlier this month.

David Lynn Coulson, Sr., 56, was arrested Sunday by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection to a shooting on Jan. 17 that Las Vegas resident Kyle Dotson dead, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Helen Belle Drive near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard shortly after midnight.

Last week, 33-year-old Shaleece Brown turned herself over to authorities in connection to the shooting. She is facing one count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, child abuse and burglary, according to jail logs.

Coulson was booked into a Los Angeles area jail on one count of open murder, and is waiting to be extradited to Las Vegas, police said.