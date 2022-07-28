2nd suspect arrested in deadly brawl at Fremont Street Experience

In this June 19, 2022, file photo, people walk around the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have arrested a second suspect in a fatal shooting at Fremont Street Experience last month.

Fabian Carmona, 21, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiring to commit murder.

Around 2 a.m. on June 19, Carmona and Ruben Robles, 17, were part of a group that instigated a fight with another group of people near the entrance to Binion’s, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Police allege Carmona threw the first punch, which started a fight that escalated to Robles firing a handgun that killed Raymond Renova, 23, and injured another person.

Police identified Carmona by using video surveillance of the fight. The person throwing the first punch matched photos on Carmona’s Instagram account.

In addition, Carmona was a passenger in a car stopped by gang enforcement officers on June 7, and handguns were recovered. Body worn camera footage from the stop captured Carmona wearing the same hat as seen on the person throwing the first punch on June 19, according to the warrant.

Robles was arrested last month and was indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon. He is due in court on Sept. 8, and his jury trial is scheduled to begin April 24 .

Carmona is due in court on Monday and remains in custody without bail.

