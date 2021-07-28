2nd suspect arrested in fatal shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a fight between co-workers at a northeast Las Vegas business park on July 1.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a fight between co-workers at a northeast Las Vegas business park on July 1.

Court records show that Caleb Soto, 20, was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Police have previously said that Soto’s friend, 19-year-old Jonathan Lopez Lopez, was in a “heated argument” with a co-worker at 20/20 Plumbing and Heating, 4745 Copper Sage St., on July 1 when the two agreed to fight during their lunch break. Lopez Lopez was arrested this month and charged with one count of murder.

Officers were called to the business at 11:05 a.m. that day after reports of a shooting, and 23-year-old Andy Contreras was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Contreras died from a perforation of the lungs, heart, aorta and pulmonary artery due to a gunshot wound of the left arm, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police explained that Soto accompanied Lopez Lopez to the fight where other employees of the plumbing business had gathered to watch. When his friend began losing the fight, Soto pulled out a gun and began shooting after people in the crowd as they ran away, according to court records.

He hit Contreras in the arm, another person in the left thigh and buttocks area, and a third person in the chest, according to court records. The person shot in the chest was dropped off in the valet area of North Vista Hospital but was later taken to University Medical Center, where police said he was in critical condition. The person shot in the leg and buttocks area called police from an unknown location in North Las Vegas and was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries.

Soto and Lopez Lopez are both being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show. Soto has a court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning, and Lopez Lopez is scheduled to appear on Aug. 9.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.