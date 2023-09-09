2nd suspect arrested in North Las Vegas killing

A second suspect was arrested Friday in the death of a 17-year-old boy who died in a May 29 shootout outside an apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

Marco Monroy (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Hector Paramo-Cervantes (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A second suspect was arrested Friday in the death of a 17-year-old boy who died in a May 29 shootout outside an apartment complex in North Las Vegas.

Marco Monroy, 22, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Kristopher Cisneros, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported.

Monroy was captured at a residence in Las Vegas by the Criminal Apprehension Team, a task force led by the FBI and including North Las Vegas, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Henderson police departments, the department stated.

Another suspect in the shooting, Hector Paramo-Cervantes, 19, was taken into custody on Aug. 15 following the discovery of .45 caliber ammunition cartridges inside his apartment in the 2100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North that matched casings outside the complex where Cisneros’ body was found, police said.

Paramo-Cervantes was wounded in the May 29 shootout that included him, Cisneros and a third male that erupted after an argument at the housing complex, police reported.

He went to the University Medical Center to seek treatment for a gunshot wound the same night Cisneros died, according to police.

Officers reached Cisneros’ body just before 11 p.m., lying outside a building in the complex, police reported.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.