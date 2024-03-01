2nd suspect in northwest Las Vegas Valley killing arrested

The second of four suspects in a deadly shooting in January has been arrested.

David Andres Valle (Metropolitan Police Department)

David Andres Valle, 18, was taken into custody Thursday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Prseyus Dennis was arrested Tuesday. Javier Galvan and Dewey Arredando remain at large, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records connected to this case.

At around 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 2, police found Darian Gonazalez shot inside an apartment on the 2200 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road. Gonzalez died at the scene.

One other person was hospitalized in connection with the shooting but their injuries were not life-threatening.

