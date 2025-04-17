70°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

2nd suspect arrested in Las Vegas parking lot shooting that left 2 dead

Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
An undated photo of Desai Abrams, shared on the Lee Canyon ski resort's social media (Instagram).
‘Sweetest soul’: Henderson man fatally shot was mistaken for someone else
Regina Lacerda, the mother of Tabatha Tozzi, cries during a demonstration in memory of Tabatha ...
‘The fight is not over,’ says mother of slain Las Vegas woman after man arrested
Suspect in Las Vegas parking lot shooting that killed 2 appears in court
Man suspected in 2023 slaying of Las Vegas woman arrested in Mexico
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2025 - 9:47 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead in the parking lot of a Las Vegas business.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found two men, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Carlos Garcia Sanchez, 21, and Luis Esquivel, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives learned that the victims were leaving a party at a banquet hall, police said.

At some point, according to police, a verbal altercation occurred, and a man, later identified as Julio Bautista-Martinez, allegedly shot the victims.

Authorities said Bautista-Martinez fled the scene but was later taken into custody and booked in at the Clark County Detention Center. Bautista-Martinez appeared in court Tuesday and will continue to be held without bail.

In an update on Thursday, police stated that a second suspect, 26-year-old Henry Ramirez, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ramirez was taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES