2nd suspect arrested in Las Vegas parking lot shooting that left 2 dead

Police announced that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead in the parking lot of a Las Vegas business Sunday morning.

‘The fight is not over,’ says mother of slain Las Vegas woman after man arrested

‘Sweetest soul’: Henderson man fatally shot was mistaken for someone else

The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead in the parking lot of a Las Vegas business.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 3900 block of East Owens Avenue at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found two men, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Carlos Garcia Sanchez, 21, and Luis Esquivel, 24, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives learned that the victims were leaving a party at a banquet hall, police said.

At some point, according to police, a verbal altercation occurred, and a man, later identified as Julio Bautista-Martinez, allegedly shot the victims.

Authorities said Bautista-Martinez fled the scene but was later taken into custody and booked in at the Clark County Detention Center. Bautista-Martinez appeared in court Tuesday and will continue to be held without bail.

In an update on Thursday, police stated that a second suspect, 26-year-old Henry Ramirez, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Ramirez was taken into custody Wednesday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.