3 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in 2018 Las Vegas killing

Three suspected MS-13 gang members were indicted on murder charges Wednesday in the 2018 killing of an alleged rival gang member, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Jose Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, also known as “Molesto,” 25; Miguel Torres-Escobar, also known as “Chamilo,” 21; and David Arturo Perez-Manchame, also known as “Walter Melendez” and “Herbi,” 20.

They are charged with murder in the aid of racketeering in the death of 21-year-old Arquimidez Sandoval-Martinez, the attorney’s office said.

The three men appeared in court in late March 2018 after being arrested on charges contained in a criminal complaint in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Sandoval-Martinez. The alleged rival gang member’s body was found mutilated on federal property in a desert area near the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Sandoval-Martinez died from multiple gunshot wounds and multiple stab and incise wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Though a criminal complaint states the body was discovered Feb. 2, 2018, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the discovery Feb. 1.

A fourth man, Josue Diaz-Orellana, also faced charges in the killing. It was unclear Wednesday if he had been formally charged.

The three men indicted Wednesday are all in the country illegally, the attorney’s office said. Reyes-Castillo and Torres-Escobar are citizens of El Salvador, while Perez-Manchame is a citizen of Honduras.

MS-13, short for “La Mara Salvatrucha,” is a transnational gang made up primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Savador.

According to a criminal complaint, Sandoval-Martinez was last seen by friends Jan. 21, 2018, at Club 2100, at 2100 Fremont St.

In the club that night, Perez-Manchame and Sandoval-Martinez were exchanging angry looks because of a possible relationship between the victim and Perez-Manchame’s girlfriend. The men persuaded Sandoval-Martinez to ride in a truck with them out to the desert to view the city lights, the complaint said.

They then bound Sandoval-Martinez, and once in the desert found a tattoo on his shoulder they believed to show his association with a rival gang, 18th Street, according to the complaint.

2018 MS-13 arrests

In March 2018, the Metropolitan Police Department officers announced five arrests of MS-13 members in connection with a string of killings that left 10 people dead in Clark County, including Sandoval-Martinez.

On Jan. 18, 2018, officers with Metro’s search and rescue team were looking for hikers on Frenchman Mountain. They instead found the body of 21-year-old Carlos Anton Pashaca-Rodriguez, a former member of MS-13. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head and multiple stab wounds.

Sandoval-Martinez, who knew Pashaca-Rodriguez, was interviewed by homicide detectives in connection with his death. A few days later, police said, Sandoval-Martinez went missing.

Diaz-Orellana was arrested March 2, 2018, while in a car with Perez-Manchame and Torres-Escobar.

The three men indicted Wednesday remain in federal custody, the attorney’s office said. They are scheduled for an arraignment May 21, the attorney’s office said.

