3 charged with murder in North Las Vegas shooting

Three people were arrested and charged with murder this month in connection with a June shooting that left a man dead and two others injured, North Las Vegas police said.

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a June shooting that left one person dead and two others injured, North Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Crystal Clark, Czareonte Esteen and Deonte Esteen were arrested in connection with the death of 58-year-old Richard Deyo, who was fatally shot during an armed robbery June 10 on the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig Road and Interstate 15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

All three were arrested on Aug. 11, court records show. Clark, 36, and Czareonte Esteen, 19, were later booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. Deonte Esteen did not appear in jail records as of Thursday, but court records indicate all three remained in custody without bail.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. June 10, and two other people, a 45-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, were shot along with Deyo. Both were expected to survive, police said in June.

Deyo’s death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to his left buttock, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police in June said four people were suspected in the robbery — three males and one female. One of the male suspects was armed during the robbery and is believed to have shot the three victims.

It was unclear Thursday if police still believe there are four suspects. Further information about the three people arrested was not immediately available.

Clark and Czareonte Esteen have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of attempted murder, court records show. Deonte Esteen has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

All three are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1.

