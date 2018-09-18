3 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Lake Havasu City

The bodies of a married couple and their daughter were found outside their residence on Monday afternoon, police said.

Lake Havasu City Police Department (Lake Havasu City)

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A suspected double murder-suicide is under investigation in Lake Havasu City.

Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at a home in the 600 block of Beachcomber Blvd, according to Lake Havasu police Lt. Shane Sloma.

“They observed two females lying motionless outside of a residence,” Sloma said. “Upon closer examination the two females were found to have been shot to death.”

Sloma said preliminary investigation indicated that Tobin Gottier, 42, was inside the residence and shot and killed his 39-year-old wife, Jamie, and 14-year-old daughter, Hannah, as they arrived home.

Tobin Gottier then exited the residence and apparently shot himself to death while seated in a truck parked under a carport, Sloma said.

“The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time and investigators are still working to piece that together,” Sloma said.