3 face murder charges after newborn dies in filthy Pahrump home

Prosecutors said the 19-day-old boy was starved and dehydrated before his death, and they believe he had ingested methamphetamine and contaminated formula.

Three people have been charged with murder after a newborn boy was found dead in a filthy Pahrump home.

Daniel Bills, Erica Lorlean Eisenloffel and Angelina Guerini-Bolt each were charged with six counts of child abuse and one count of murder, according to a criminal complaint filed July 13 in Nye County.

Prosecutors said the three were responsible for the care of the 19-day-old boy, who was found dead on Oct. 20. The Nye County sheriff’s office had not released the boy’s name or his cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

The criminal complaint described “unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering” the boy faced because the home was filled with human waste, garbage and drug paraphernalia.

Guerini-Bolt and Bills were arrested Tuesday on a warrant. Details on Eisenloffel’s arrest were not immediately available.

