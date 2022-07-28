88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

3 face murder charges after newborn dies in filthy Pahrump home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 10:10 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Three people have been charged with murder after a newborn boy was found dead in a filthy Pahrump home.

Daniel Bills, Erica Lorlean Eisenloffel and Angelina Guerini-Bolt each were charged with six counts of child abuse and one count of murder, according to a criminal complaint filed July 13 in Nye County.

Prosecutors said the three were responsible for the care of the 19-day-old boy, who was found dead on Oct. 20. The Nye County sheriff’s office had not released the boy’s name or his cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.

The criminal complaint described “unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering” the boy faced because the home was filled with human waste, garbage and drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors said the boy was starved and dehydrated before his death, and they believe he had ingested methamphetamine and contaminated formula.

Guerini-Bolt and Bills were arrested Tuesday on a warrant. Details on Eisenloffel’s arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST