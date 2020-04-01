3 involved in central valley shooting that kills 1, critically injures 2nd

One person was confirmed to have been killed and another in critical condition late Tuesday on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officer outside of an apartment building on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive on Tuesday, April 1, 2020. Police said one man was dead and another was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, shooting in the east valley. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment building in the central valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive to reports of shootings.

Metro Lt. Ray Spencer said officers on scene found two men in their 20s had been shot. One of the men was dead, and the second man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was wheeled into emergency surgery.

Spencer said during a fight the man who died opened fire on the man who was taken to the hospital.

Third man involved

And a third man who was said to be present during the shooting left the area briefly and returned with a firearm, police said, which he allegedly used to shoot the first man, killing him.

During a news briefing early Wednesday morning about the shooting, Spencer did not describe the third man as a suspect in the investigation.

He said the man was cooperative with police as investigators worked to determine whether his shooting was defensive. Spencer said it appeared the victim in the hospital and the third man knew each other before the shooting occurred.

Nobody was charged or in custody in the case as of about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Spencer said.

Spencer said Wednesday morning the man at the hospital was in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.