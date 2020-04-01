3 involved in central valley shooting that kills 2 men

Two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment building in the central Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department motorcycle officer outside of an apartment building on the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive on Tuesday, April 1, 2020. Police said one man was dead and another was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, shooting in the east valley. (Dalton LaFerney/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday night at an apartment building in the central valley, authorities said.

At about 11:30 p.m., Las Vegas police were called to the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive for a report of gunshots.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers found two men in their 20s who had been shot at the scene. One of the men was dead, and the second man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday morning that the second man also died as a result of injuries suffered in the shooting.

Spencer said the shooting unfolded during a fight and that the man who died at the scene was believed to be the individual who opened fire on the man who died at the hospital.

A third man who was said to be present during the shooting left the area briefly, police said, and returned with a firearm, which he allegedly used to shoot the first man, killing him.

During a news briefing early Wednesday about the shooting, Spencer did not describe the third man as a suspect in the investigation.

He said the man was cooperative with police as investigators worked to determine whether his shooting was in self-defense. Spencer said it appeared at least two of the people knew each other before the shooting occurred.

No one was charged or in custody in the case as of early Wednesday morning, Spencer said.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.