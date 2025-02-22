58°F
Homicides

3 men arrested in 2021 Las Vegas bus stop killing

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2025 - 5:46 pm
 

Las Vegas police on Friday announced the arrests of three men following a three-plus-year investigation into a bus stop slaying.

Alexander Hinton, 26, Tajon Walker, 23, and Devante Reynolds, 32, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. All were booked on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

In the early-morning hours of Nov. 18, 2021, police responded to Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, and located a man who said he had been shot at a bus stop near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

Police at the time told the Review-Journal that the man, later identified as Nicolas Thomas, 30, “collapsed” after telling officers he’d been shot, according to police.

Thomas was pronounced dead later that day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Following the shooting, investigators said Thomas had been in a “verbal dispute” with a suspect at a bus stop area.

An FBI gang task force assisted with the investigation, police said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

