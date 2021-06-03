3 men charged with kidnapping, murder in slaying in North Las Vegas

Three men have been charged with kidnapping and murder in the May slaying of a 31-year-old man in North Las Vegas, police said Thursday.

From left, Xavier Philpot, 20, Eelyzjah Barnett, 21, and Jaylyn Barnett, 18 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police said they’ve arrested Xavier Philpot, 20 and Eelyzjah Barnett, 21, both of Las Vegas, and Jaylyn Barnett, 18, of North Las Vegas, in connection with the May 9th slaying of Jose Rodriguez of North Las Vegas. Rodriguez was found shot in a sedan in a parking lot at East Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street at around 9:25 p.m.

Police initially said that two men approached Rodriguez’s car, one fired a gun, and both left the area before police arrived at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office said Rodriguez died of a gunshot wound of the head. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not immediately say on Thursday why they suspected Philpot and the Barnetts of involvement in the killing. Each man is also charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery with use of a deadly weapon.

North Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate arrest warrants were issued for each man on May 17th. All three are scheduled to appear in court for felony arraignment on Tuesday morning.

