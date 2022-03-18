72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

3 shot, 1 killed by BLM ranger east of Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 8:19 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2022 - 12:44 pm
A Bureau of Land Management ranger's vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Bureau of Land Management ranger's vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were shot, including one fatally, by at least one Bureau of Land Management ranger Thursday afternoon east of Las Vegas.

BLM spokesman John Asselin said around 4:45 p.m. three people were shot off East Lake Mead Boulevard near the northeast entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

One person was killed. One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and one suffered injuries that Asselin said were not life-threatening.

He said no rangers were injured.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested at least one person, Asselin said.

Metro declined to comment and deferred questions to the BLM.

David Wilson contributed to this report. Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
‘No family should go through this,’ says grandmother of slain 5-year-old boy
2
Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race announcement ‘imminent’
Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race announcement ‘imminent’
3
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
Raiders acquire star receiver in blockbuster trade
4
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
A’s offer on another Las Vegas site, have setback in Oakland
5
Las Vegas nurses: Don’t blame us for staffing shortages
Las Vegas nurses: Don’t blame us for staffing shortages
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST