3 shot, 1 killed by BLM ranger east of Las Vegas

Three people were shot, including one fatally, by at least one Bureau of Land Management ranger Thursday afternoon east of Las Vegas.

BLM spokesman John Asselin said around 4:45 p.m. three people were shot off East Lake Mead Boulevard near the northeast entrance to Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

One person was killed. One person was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition and one suffered injuries that Asselin said were not life-threatening.

He said no rangers were injured.

Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested at least one person, Asselin said.

Metro declined to comment and deferred questions to the BLM.

