3 shot, 1 killed in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2022 - 2:14 pm
 
Vladimir Pourett (Metropolitan Police Department)
Vladimir Pourett (Metropolitan Police Department)

Three people were shot, including one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to a home on the 1400 block of North Christy Lane, near North Owens Avenue, after a report that multiple people were shot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two men were taken to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds police said were not life-threatening. A third man was taken to North Vista Hospital where he died.

Investigators believe the man who died was confronting 22-year-old Vladimir Pourett in a “property dispute,” when Pourett opened fire.

Pourett was arrested and booked on murder, attempted murder and battery, according to jail records. He is being held without bail Saturday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

