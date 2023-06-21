3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas

The shooting happened on Centennial Parkway, between Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street.

North Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on Centennial Parkway between Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was fatally shot and two others wounded Tuesday in North Las Vegas.

The shooting happened on West Centennial Parkway, between North Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street, police said in a statement.

The man killed was a 19-year-old who died at the scene. The other two, also 19, fled to a house on Velvet Silk Street and were later driven to University Medical Center, according to police.

North Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Centennial Parkway was closed in both directions near Commerce Street Tuesday afternoon. Crime scene tape was put up in the street as investigators gathered in a circle near the side of the road.

Police said there was no threat to the public and therefore said it would not provide more information at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crime can contact 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous call 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.