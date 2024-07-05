3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old

Three teens have been accused of hitching a ride in their friend’s car and and killing a 16-year-old before taking his gun.

Three teenagers are accused of hitching a ride in their friend’s car and killing a 16-year-old before taking his gun, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Then, they allegedly got back in the friend’s car, telling her they would hit her if she didn’t drive, according to the June 13 arrest report. Las Vegas police tracked the case through Instagram direct messaging as well as video surveillance of the car and the three young men.

Robert Saulsberry, 17, and Doir Jenkins, 18, were booked into Clark County Detention Center on June 26 on suspicion of one count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery. Both attended Canyon Springs High School, which is located in North Las Vegas.

The 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released, is in Clark County Juvenile Hall, records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call at at 10:45 a.m. on May 11 that a young man was bleeding out at an address that was redacted from the arrest report provided to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The victim, Jovan Wright Bullock, was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers used a cellphone video taken by the woman who initially made the police call to identify a Toyota Camry that had made a U-turn on a street, which was redacted in the report, and spoke with the young women who had driven the alleged perpetrators to the scene.

Video surveillance also showed the three males walking north on Robin Street toward Goldhill Way. The young women told police that they heard Saulsberry say he shot Bullock twice, the report said. Instagram messaging showed a dispute over a gun.

Jenkins previously had been incarcerated at the Clark County Detention Center and was on house arrest at the time of the shooting, according to the report.

Jenkins is scheduled to be in court on July 9 and Saulsberry has a bail hearing scheduled for July 8.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.