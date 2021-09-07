104°F
Homicides

36-year-old shot to death in central Las Vegas apartment ID’d

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2021 - 1:23 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man who was fatally shot Friday morning in a central Las Vegas apartment has been identified.

He was Tovoris Jackson, 36. He died of a gunshot wound of the arm and chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers were initially called at 3:30 a.m. to the 900 block of East Twain Avenue, near South University Center Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Jackson was inside an apartment when another man asked him to step outside. When Jackson stepped outside, he was shot.

The gunman ran off and had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Jackson was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

